IRON Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ED shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ED traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.41. 541,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,085. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.61.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.