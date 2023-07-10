IRON Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,723,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

