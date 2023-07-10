IRON Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,398 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BABA traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,079,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,089,934. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The firm has a market cap of $242.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.47.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

