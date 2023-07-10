IRON Financial LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,101,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,114,000 after acquiring an additional 625,929 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,432,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,411,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.24. The company had a trading volume of 238,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,511. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

