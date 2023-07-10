Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.75

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.75 and last traded at $58.60, with a volume of 384077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $3,238,517.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,482,890 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Articles

