iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,524. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.206 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

