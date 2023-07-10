iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.77

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.77 and last traded at $76.77, with a volume of 375219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.07.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.61.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

