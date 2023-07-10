iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 253,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 92,182 shares.The stock last traded at $51.05 and had previously closed at $50.84.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.72.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 99,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

