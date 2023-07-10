iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lifted by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.8% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,318,854 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.40.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

