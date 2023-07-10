iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after purchasing an additional 201,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,248,000 after purchasing an additional 141,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,866,000 after purchasing an additional 438,454 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $66.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,318,854 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

