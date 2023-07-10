iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Bell Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.78 on Monday, reaching $262.43. The stock had a trading volume of 415,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,174. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.43. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

