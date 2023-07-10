iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 7.8% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 110,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $262.00. The stock had a trading volume of 106,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,538. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.16 and a 200-day moving average of $251.43.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.