iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.59

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.59 and last traded at $50.61, with a volume of 915942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.