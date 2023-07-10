iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.59

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.59 and last traded at $50.61, with a volume of 915942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,542,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 515.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,220,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,762 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after purchasing an additional 869,248 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

