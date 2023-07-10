iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.96

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 484940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

