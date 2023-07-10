iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,792,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,119 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up about 2.6% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 1.57% of iShares International Select Dividend ETF worth $76,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS IDV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,549 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

