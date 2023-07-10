iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.25

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 64499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $785.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

