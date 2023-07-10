iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.90

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.90 and last traded at $93.78, with a volume of 407216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.13.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.58.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,654,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,057,000 after buying an additional 78,041 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17,500.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,920,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,510 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,371,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,188,000 after purchasing an additional 230,585 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.