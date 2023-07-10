iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Cut by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 7.9% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $39,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.29. The company had a trading volume of 220,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,653. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $276.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

