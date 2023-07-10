iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,837 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $729,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.77. 15,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,665. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

