iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 42,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 44,540 shares.The stock last traded at $273.91 and had previously closed at $272.02.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.