IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ISEE. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of ISEE opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 15.53.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,455,245.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,455,245.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 1,218 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $36,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,752,271 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 563.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 460,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IVERIC bio by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 36,387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

