James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,725,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Nucor by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,111,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,526,000 after acquiring an additional 670,778 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $162.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.87. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $102.86 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

