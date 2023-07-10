James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $366.68. The company had a trading volume of 389,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,244. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $383.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.