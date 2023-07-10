James Investment Research Inc. Buys 28,050 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 397.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.92. 4,682,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,262,334. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

