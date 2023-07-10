James Investment Research Inc. Has $10.66 Million Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Insight Enterprises comprises 1.4% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.33. The stock had a trading volume of 29,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,342. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.05 and its 200 day moving average is $128.30. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.