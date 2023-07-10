James Investment Research Inc. Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.31.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.78. The company had a trading volume of 525,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,482. The firm has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

