James Investment Research Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of STIP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.92. The company had a trading volume of 205,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $102.87.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

