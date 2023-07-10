James Investment Research Inc. Sells 20,751 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,751 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 601,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,515. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $51.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1396 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

