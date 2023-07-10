James Investment Research Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.80.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $434.88. The stock had a trading volume of 481,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,618. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $428.73 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

