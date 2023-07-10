JB Capital LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.85.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

