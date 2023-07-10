JB Capital LLC Has $9.99 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 0.9% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.48. The stock had a trading volume of 485,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $85.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

