JB Capital LLC Sells 78 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

JB Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $435.70. 76,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,200. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $447.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

