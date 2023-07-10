JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $94.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $101.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

HIG opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $215,742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 1,622,525 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $88,128,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

