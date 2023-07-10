JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $190.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.75.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $179.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.78 and its 200-day moving average is $150.73. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $186.96.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.03%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $2,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

