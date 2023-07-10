JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $170.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

JPM stock opened at $144.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.48 and its 200 day moving average is $137.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $421.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $147.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,310,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,801,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,769,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,894,646,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

