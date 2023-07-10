JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $194.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRV. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.31.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $171.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.45 and a 200-day moving average of $179.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

