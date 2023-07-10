JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMDS. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.27) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.08) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 420.40 ($5.34).

DS Smith Stock Performance

LON SMDS opened at GBX 276.80 ($3.51) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 302.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 321.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.46. DS Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 238.10 ($3.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 369.10 ($4.68).

DS Smith Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,864.86%.

In other news, insider Eric Olsen bought 26,000 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £69,420 ($88,107.63). 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

