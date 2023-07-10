JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Centene (NYSE:CNC) Target Price to $77.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Centene Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CNC opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Centene has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $98.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52.

Insider Activity at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

