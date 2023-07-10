Keep Network Trading Up 1% This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $103.13 million and $215,413.16 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 1% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001236 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,897,188 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
