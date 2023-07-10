Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $6.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.18.

A number of research analysts have commented on KGC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 48.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 37,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 325,896 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 72.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 410,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 487,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KGC opened at $4.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $929.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.31 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

