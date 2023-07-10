Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) versus Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Head to Head Comparison

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Klépierre has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Klépierre and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klépierre N/A N/A N/A Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -12.58% N/A -1.74%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klépierre $1.30 billion N/A $437.45 million N/A N/A Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $76.64 million 0.07 -$12.45 million ($2.05) -0.28

This table compares Klépierre and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Klépierre has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Klépierre and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klépierre 0 1 4 0 2.80 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Klépierre presently has a consensus price target of $24.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.49%. Given Klépierre’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Klépierre is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Klépierre beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.8 billion at December 31, 2022, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's A-list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

