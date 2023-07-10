Laurentian Bank of Canada (LRCDF) versus Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Free Report) is one of 279 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Laurentian Bank of Canada to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Laurentian Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Laurentian Bank of Canada pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Laurentian Bank of Canada lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Laurentian Bank of Canada and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laurentian Bank of Canada N/A N/A N/A Laurentian Bank of Canada Competitors 35.58% 10.81% 1.05%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laurentian Bank of Canada 1 1 1 0 2.00 Laurentian Bank of Canada Competitors 1154 3372 3388 23 2.29

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Laurentian Bank of Canada and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.10%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 338.35%. Given Laurentian Bank of Canada’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Laurentian Bank of Canada has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Laurentian Bank of Canada and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Laurentian Bank of Canada N/A N/A 5.52 Laurentian Bank of Canada Competitors $3.30 billion $907.29 million 262.71

Laurentian Bank of Canada’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Laurentian Bank of Canada. Laurentian Bank of Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.7% of Laurentian Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Laurentian Bank of Canada rivals beat Laurentian Bank of Canada on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients. The Commercial Banking segment provides financial services, including commercial banking, real estate financing, and equipment and inventory financing to business clients. The Capital Markets segment offers a range of services, such as research, market analysis, and advisory services; corporate underwriting services for debt and equity; and administrative services. The company was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.