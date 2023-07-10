Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Position Decreased by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 77,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total transaction of $352,247.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $845,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.17.

Shares of LECO traded up $2.03 on Monday, reaching $195.47. 68,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,987. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $199.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.95.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 31.96%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.