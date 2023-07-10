Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.13.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Linde
Linde Price Performance
LIN stock opened at $364.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.47. Linde has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $383.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Linde Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.
Linde Company Profile
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
