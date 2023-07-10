LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
