LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at $196,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in LiqTech International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

