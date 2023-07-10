Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAD. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $296.11.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $313.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $315.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 33.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total value of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

