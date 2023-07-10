LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. LKQ comprises about 0.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,693,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in LKQ by 135.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,537,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,492,000 after buying an additional 3,762,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,749. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LKQ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

