Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.1% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 886,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,176,000 after purchasing an additional 188,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 822,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,103,000 after purchasing an additional 162,259 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.83 on Monday, reaching $461.54. 123,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $455.60 and its 200-day moving average is $467.32. The firm has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

