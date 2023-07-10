Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Down 2.3%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) was down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 2,107,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 28,877,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James raised Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 263,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,246,000 after acquiring an additional 42,002 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 419,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 509,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

