Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MGA. StockNews.com started coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Magna International from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BNP Paribas raised Magna International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MGA opened at $58.18 on Thursday. Magna International has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 664.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Magna International by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Magna International by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.